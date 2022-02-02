LSW Head Softball Coach Watt To Retire
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–Lincoln Southwest softball coach Mark Watt announced on Tuesday that he’s retiring after 20 seasons as the Silver Hawks’ head coach. He will also retire from teaching.
Watt won a state-record 579 games and four Class A state championships and has guided the Southwest program, since the school opened in 2002. The Silver Hawks won state titles in 2008, 2009, 2018 and 2021 and finished runner-up in 2007, 2011 and 2017.
Watt’s teams also won nine Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament titles, eight regular-season conference titles, 13 district championships in 20 seasons.
Watt was also honored in the past as the Ralph Beechner Coach of The Year from the KFOR/KLMS Sportscasters Club.