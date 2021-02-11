LPS High School Basketball Attendance Protocols Adjusted To Match LLCHD DHM Changes
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR Feb. 11)–Lincoln Public Schools has worked collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to update their high school basketball attendance protocols following the release of the new Directed Health Measure. These changes only apply to high school basketball. Participants in other youth sports organizations that utilize LPS facilities need to check with their respective organizations. There are not any other high school winter sports with home events scheduled. Adjustments to attendance protocols at middle school contests are being evaluated and families will be notified of any changes next week.
Starting Friday, Feb. 12, the following changes will be implemented at all LPS high school basketball competitions:
Spectators
Based on the continuing the safety protocols up to the new capacity limit of 75%, the number of fans for each competition has now been expanded to include up to six (6) family members per participant. The number of fans for each competition is still limited by venue capacity, but can now include a maximum of six (6) individuals per participant and is expanded to include family members. Family groups must sit together with at least six feet physical distance between each group. Multilayer face coverings must be worn fully covering the mouth and nose by any spectator over the age of two-years-old at all times. Anyone not following the face covering requirement while inside LPS buildings will be asked to leave.
Student Section
A limited number of students (capped at 50) will be allowed to attend, and priority will be given to seniors. High schools will use a form for students to reserve their spot at each game, and students must sign an agreement to follow all safety protocols and expectations. Any student not following safety protocols will be asked to leave and not allowed to attend future sporting events. Students must stay in the designated student section and wear multilayer face coverings fully covering the mouth and nose at all times. They must also follow physical distancing guidelines. Schools will communicate with students if they are selected to attend, and a list of those approved will be kept at the gate. Student admission will be charged, and student passes will be honored.
Visiting Teams
Visiting teams will also have a student section, and student-fans will need to sign up with their school to attend. Schools will communicate with students if they are selected to attend, and a list of those approved will be kept at the gate. Student admission will be charged, and student passes will be honored. All in attendance will be expected to follow LPS safety protocols. Visiting team cheerleaders will be allowed to attend and cheer, but also must follow LPS safety protocols.
Concessions
Limited concessions may be sold. Individuals may lower their mask to take a bite or drink, but must promptly return the face covering over the mouth and nose in between bites and drinks. No outside food or drink will be allowed.
KFOR FM103.3/1240AM, kfornow.com along with ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com will continue to bring live play-by-play coverage of high school games the rest of the season, including district and state tournament competition.
This Friday, Southeast boys play Lincoln High at 7:30pm on KFOR, while Southwest is at East in another boys matchup at 7:30pm over on ESPN Lincoln. Northeast boys welcome in Millard South Saturday night at 7:45pm, which you can hear on KFOR.