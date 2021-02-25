Live Games

      Weather Alert

Feb 25, 2021 @ 3:17pm

Upcoming local games covered on ESPN Lincoln

 

Friday, Feb. 26 – Girls C1 District 1 Championship: Winnebago at Malcom, 6:50 PM Pregame.              With Will Wilson and Tim Bob Kitzmiller

 

Saturday, Feb. 27 – Boys A4 Semifinal: Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, 2:50 PM Pregame.                With Will Wilson and Tim Bob Kitzmiller

Monday, March 1 – Boys A4 District Championship: TBA, 6:50 PM Pregame

 

Tuesday, March 2 – Class B Girls State Tournament: Norris vs Bennington, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, March 2 – Class A Girls State Tournament: TBA, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, March 2 – Class A Girls State Tournament: TBA, 4:00 PM

 

Wednesday, March 3 – Class C1 Girls State Tournament: TBA, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, March 3 – Class C1 Girls State Tournament: TBA, 8:30 PM

 

 