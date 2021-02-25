Daily Lineup
Feb 25, 2021 @ 3:17pm
Upcoming local games covered on ESPN Lincoln
Friday, Feb. 26 – Girls C1 District 1 Championship: Winnebago at Malcom, 6:50 PM Pregame. With Will Wilson and Tim Bob Kitzmiller
Saturday, Feb. 27 – Boys A4 Semifinal: Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, 2:50 PM Pregame. With Will Wilson and Tim Bob Kitzmiller
Monday, March 1 – Boys A4 District Championship: TBA, 6:50 PM Pregame
Tuesday, March 2 – Class B Girls State Tournament: Norris vs Bennington, 9:00 AM
Tuesday, March 2 – Class A Girls State Tournament: TBA, 1:30 PM
Tuesday, March 2 – Class A Girls State Tournament: TBA, 4:00 PM
Wednesday, March 3 – Class C1 Girls State Tournament: TBA, 1:30 PM
Wednesday, March 3 – Class C1 Girls State Tournament: TBA, 8:30 PM
Recent Posts
Live Games
2 hours ago
GIRLS BASKETBALL: A Game Of Runs Allows Southwest To Take Control Of Millard West In A-3 Semifinal
1 day ago
Tuesday Boys Subdistrict and Girls District Basketball Scoreboard
2 days ago
