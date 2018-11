List of College Sports Signees From Wednesday

Below are a list of seniors that are from the Lincoln area and others who will come to Lincoln to compete during their college careers.

DIVISION I

BASEBALL

Lipscomb—Logan Van Treeck, Lincoln Southeast.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nebraska—Akol Arop, Creighton Prep.

South Dakota State–Baylor Scheierman, Aurora.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Illinois State—Hannah Kelle, Lincoln Southwest; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City.

Omaha—Grace Thede, Omaha Marian; Regan Zimmers, Millard North; Maria Eubanks, Lincoln East.

SOFTBALL

Georgia Tech—Emma Kauf, Lincoln Southwest.

Nebraska—Brooke Andrews, Gretna.

Omaha—Lynsey Tucker, Lincoln Pius X; Grace Boganowski, Omaha Concordia.

VOLLEYBALL

Drake—Alex Lemke, Lincoln East.

Illinois–Kyla Swanson, Wahoo.

Nebraska—Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock; Emma Gabel, Lincoln Pius X.

Northern Colorado—Michaela Boon, Norris.

Omaha—Megan Woods, Grand Island CC; Erin Williams, Lincoln Lutheran; Sami Clarkson, Omaha Concordia.

WRESTLING

Nebraska—Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High.

DIVISION II

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nebraska-Kearney—Winston Cook, Wahoo.

Northwest Missouri State—Wes Dreamer, Lincoln East.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Augustana—Katherine Pelton, Omaha Marian; Sylvia Fehr, Omaha Westside; Josie Arduser, Lincoln East.

Illinois-Springfield—Amadna Finnell, Lincoln East.

Nebraska-Kearney—Emma Weis, Omaha Mercy; Katie Shields, Omaha Mercy; Aleaya Snyder, Omaha Mercy; Bella Whiston, Lincoln East; Emma Riedel, Kearney; Hannah Hardy, Kearney.

Washburn—Raegan Wells, Lincoln Southwest; Chamberlyn Bridge, Bellevue West.

SOFTBALL

Sioux Falls—Alex Hanson, Raymond Central.

Southwest Minnesota State—Patia Wolfe, Lincoln North Star; Molly Bull, Millard South.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Nebraska-Kearney—Thi Huynh, Lincoln North Star.

VOLLEYBALL

Fort Hays State—Morgan Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X; Delaney Humm, Lincoln Pius X.

Northwest Missouri State—Jaden Ferguson, Lincoln Southwest; Alyssa Rezac, Bishop Neumann; Emmy Grant, Millard North.

Queens—Anna McLain, Lincoln Pius X.

Wayne State—Jessie Brandl, Stanton; Kelsie Cada, Bishop Neumann; Jordan McCormick, Elkhorn South; Taya Beller, Humphrey/LHF; Elly Larson, Wahoo.

WRESTLING

Nebraska-Kearney—Jackson Nielsen, Blair; Nick James, Kearney; Jack Sutton, Wahoo; Joseph Reimers, Aquinas.

DIVISION III

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nebraska Wesleyan—Connor Riekenberg, Lincoln East.

SOFTBALL

Nebraska Wesleyan—Kellie Lang, Papillion-La Vista.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nebraska Wesleyan—Simone Collins, Lincoln Pius X; Sarah Thavenet, Lincoln Pius X; Taylor Haenggi, Elkhorn South.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Nebraska Wesleyan—Paul Riley, Lincoln East.

VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska Wesleyan—Maisie Ohlrich, Lincoln East.

NAIA

BASEBALL

Morningside—Aiden Bishop, Lincoln North Star.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Doane—Azaiya Trainor, Lincoln Northeast.

Midland—Kara Jennings, Omaha Concordia; Jenna Wendelin, Lincoln Northeast.

MEN’S GOLF

Concordia—Logan Eschliman, Lincoln Lutheran; Drew D’Ercole, Papillion-La Vista South.

SOFTBALL

College of St. Mary—Mikki Larsen, Waverly; McKenzie Chappell, Millard South; Kaylie Ratzlaff, Papillion-La Vista South.

Concordia—Sydni Schernikau, Waverly; Mackenzie Steckelberg, Waverly; Jordyn Boehler, Waverly; Kayla Blake, Waverly; Caitlyn McGarvie, Lincoln North Star.

Mount Marty—Abby Page, Lincoln Pius X.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Concordia—Colton Meyer, Lincoln Lutheran.

VOLLEYBALL

Benedictine—Caitlin Vancura, Lincoln Pius X.

Dordt—Lexi Long, Lincoln Southeast; Megan Raszler, Elkhorn.

Midland–Hope Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran.

William Penn—Cecily Liphardt, Lincoln Southeast.