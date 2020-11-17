Lincoln Golfer Named Senior Amateur of The Year
OMAHA–(News Release Nov. 17)–The Nebraska Golf Association is proud to announce the selection of Lincoln’s Ed Wyatt as the 2020 Nebraska Senior Amateur Golfer of the Year.
Wyatt made his return to competitive golf last year and already has two NGA titles and a Senior Golfer of the Year award under his belt. The long-time club professional regained his amateur status after leaving the business several years ago, and decided to give the senior amateur circuit a try. The 54-year-old won the Nebraska Senior Match Play in 2019, and added the Nebraska Senior Amateur title this year on his way to the award.
It was not easy securing his second title, as Wyatt had to survive a marathon playoff to capture the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur at Norfolk Country Club in August. He held the first round lead after a round of 70 (-2), but had to play his last six holes of the final round in 2-under just to force the playoff. Wyatt posted a 73 (+1) and Omaha’s Eric Murphy shot a 71 (-1), leaving them tied at 143 (-1). It took a record-tying nine playoff holes to decide the tie. Eventually, Wyatt secured his title with a par on the ninth playoff hole (No. 18 at Norfolk CC).
Just a couple weeks later, Wyatt looked well on his way to defending his title at the 10th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship. He earned the No. 6 seed through qualifying, and won his first two matches, including an impressive win over the 2018 Champion Matt Haynes of Papillion in the Quarterfinals. However, he ran into the eventual champion, Kirby Smith of Omaha, in the Semifinals and fell on the 17th hole, losing 2 and 1. The loss ended a streak of six straight matches won at the Nebraska Senior Match Play for Wyatt, the second-longest streak in championship history.
Wyatt also made an appearance at the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, where he worked for many years. He shot rounds of 77 (+5) and 75 (+3) during Stroke Play Qualifying, and finished just two strokes out of the playoff for the final spots in the bracket. He also finished tied for 31st at the 19th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at Fremont Golf Club with partner Alex Thayer of Hastings. They shots rounds of 74 (+3) and 68 (-3) to finish with a 142 (E) total.
The Nebraska Golf Association’s annual awards banquet will not be held in 2020, but Wyatt will be honored individually and through social media this month.