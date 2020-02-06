Lincoln Area Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent On Wednesday

Below is a list of the Lincoln area student-athletes that signed letters of intent on Wednesday to compete in college next year.
Football
Mason Nieman, Waverly-signed with Nebraska (as walk-on).
Ethan Zager, Lincoln Lutheran-signed with Drake.
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood-signed with Ohio University.
Tyler Marlatt, Elmwood-Murdock-signed with Colorado Mines.
Aidan Oerter, Norris-signed with Lindenwood.
Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest-signed with Nebraska-Kearney.
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest-signed with Nebraska Kearney.
Michael Terrano, Lincoln High-signed with Nebraska-Kearney for football and track.
Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast-signed with Wayne State.
Jett Janssen, Lincoln East-signed with Wayne State.
Jeston Howard, Lincoln Northeast-signed with Wayne State.
Dawson Wright, Lincoln Northeast-signed with Wayne State.
Barrett Skrobecki, Waverly-signed with Wayne State.
Aaron Williams, Norris-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Dominic Darrah, Palmyra-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Owen Kuntz, Crete-signed with Doane.
Nate Fox, Wahoo-signed with Doane.
Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo-signed with Doane.
Coleby Daffer, Lincoln Southeast-signed with Midland University.
Chase Hanger, Lincoln Southeast-signed with Midland University.
Nick LoBrillo, Lincoln Southwest-signed with Midland University.
Dakota Harders, Lincoln Southwest-signed with Midland University.
Callan Phillips, Wahoo-signed with Midland University.
Gunnar Vanek, Wahoo-signed with Midland University.
Haven Piening, Waverly-signed with Morningside.
Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest-signed with Morningside.
Parker Raszick, Lincoln High-signed with Peru State.
Tyler Lenz, Seward-signed with Northwest Missouri State.
Baseball
Jackson Doty, Lincoln Southeast-signed with Washburn University.
Carter Bjorkman, Lincoln Southeast-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Drew Beer, Lincoln East-signed with Doane.
Andrew Lofgren, Lincoln Lutheran-signed with Dordt.
Women’s Basketball
Skylar Kriefels, Lincoln East-signed with Concordia (for track, too).
Kendal Brigham, Wahoo-signed with Concordia.
Ellie Bream, Waverly-signed with Peru State.
Men’s Swimming
Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High-signed with South Dakota State.
Women’s Swimming
Marti Walstad, Lincoln Southwest-signed with Miami (Ohio).
Men’s Track and Field
Zach Frandolig, Lincoln East-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Finian Herbert, Lincoln East-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Javier Kenney, Lincoln East-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Jake Newman, Lincoln East-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
Abigail Schmidt, Lincoln East-signed with South Dakota.
Zoe Christenson, Wahoo-signed with Omaha.
Men’s Tennis
Reese McReynolds, Lincoln East-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Softball
Danielle Klenke, Seward-signed with Sioux Falls.
Wrestling
Nathaniel Fredenburg, Lincoln North Star-signed with Nebraska Wesleyan.