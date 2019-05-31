Limited Number of Nebraska Season Football Tickets Available

LINCOLN—(AP May 31)—A limited number of Nebraska football season tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. CDT.

The Athletic Department announced Friday available seats are located in various locations around Memorial Stadium and the majority of them are at lower donation levels, beginning at $150 per seat.

Ticket cost is $420 for a seven-game ticket package, or $60 per game. Season ticket holders receive a 20-percent savings versus the price of single-game tickets. New season ticket buyers will pay for their tickets and donation at the time of purchase.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can order at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG RED.

