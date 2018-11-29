LeBron James’ Typical Game-Day Diet Includes Salmon, PB & J, and Red Wine

LEBRON JAMES has played in more than 1,400 NBA games, logging more than 55,000 minutes on the court. And yet, he hasn’t shown any signs of decline, even though he turns 34 next month.

He spends about $1.5 million a year to keep his body in good shape, and has a team of people working with him, like trainers, massage therapists, and chefs.

In a new interview, he revealed a typical game-day diet . . . and it’s surprisingly normal, at least for someone who’s rich and is eating healthy.

For breakfast, he has an egg-white omelet with smoked salmon and gluten-free pancakes with berries. And then for lunch, he eats whole wheat pasta, salmon, and vegetables.

Before a game, he likes to have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Then at halftime, he has apple slices with almond butter, and after the game he downs a protein shake.

He has dinner after that, which consists of something like chicken parmesan with salad, and a “beautiful” glass of Cabernet red wine.

LeBron also said that he avoids fairly straight-forward unhealthy foods . . . like sugary, artificial drinks, and greasy, fried food. Which is probably NOT something that Sprite wants you to hear, since they have an endorsement deal with him.

In addition to food and training, LeBron also makes sure he gets at least EIGHT hours of sleep at night. He said he tries to get NINE if possible, or even 10.

That amount of sleep is difficult for most people to do . . . but if you want SLEEP TIPS, LeBron recommends shutting off all electronic devices, including your TV and phone, at least 90 minutes before you go to sleep.

He uses a digital app called Calm to help him sleep, and his favorite sound is “rain on leaves.”

He also recommends carefully controlling the temperature where you’re sleeping. He prefers it to be between 68 and 70 degrees.