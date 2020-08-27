Lawsuit Filed By Husker Football Players Against Big Ten For No Fall Season
LINCOLN–(Aug. 28)–Eight Nebraska football players have filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court against the Big Ten Conference, looking for a reversal of its decision to postpone the fall sports season and how the league got to that decision.
The Omaha World-Herald first reported on Thursday that, in the 13-page complaint filed, it contends the Big Ten’s August 11th decision should be overturned because it didn’t follow established procedures that are part of the decision making process. It also claims the decision was unjustified due to flawed medical information.
The attorney for the eight players, Mike Flood of Norfolk, says this suit is about “real-life relief.” Parents of the eight players are also members of the Nebraska parents group that delivered an open letter last week to the Big Ten about possible legal action.
The players represented are Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah.
In the document, three counts are raised against the Big Ten. They include wrongful interference with business expectations (a chance to work toward a professional career in football for student-athletes), breach of contract(by holding a vote within the council of Presidents and Chancellors) and declaratory judgement (not actually voting on the decision or not willing to show records of such a vote).