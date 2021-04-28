KFOR and KLMS Sportscasters Club Honor Student-Athletes, Coaches and Contributors Virtually
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–For the second consecutive year, the KFOR/KLMS Sportscasters Club honored nine student-athletes with scholarships, while three coaches were named coaches of the year, two coaches were honored with retirement awards and a contributor were recognized in a virtual presentation launched Tuesday.
Normally, the Sportscasters Club All-City Recognition Banquet would be held in person and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held virtually through a video presentation that you can view above.
The nine student-athletes that won scholarships matched by Sandhills Global of Lincoln are the listed here:
Garrett Salisbury-Lincoln High
Tarin Vocasek-Lincoln Northeast
Derek Branch-Lincoln Southeast
Colby Chapelle-Lincoln Pius X
Olivia Kugler-Lincoln East
Makylee Ailes-Lincoln Christian
Addi Ernstmeyer-Lincoln Lutheran
Jacob Balfany-Lincoln Southwest
Lyndsey Roth-Lincoln North Star
Three coaches were awarded the Ralph Beechner Coach of The Year. Pius X girls basketball coach Ryan Psota won it for a second year in a row after the Thunderbolts went undefeated and won the Class A championship for a second straight season, while Lutheran girls basketball coach Wade Coulter won it in his first season with the Warriors. Southwest boys swimming coach Ross Mueller also won the award, after the Silver Hawks won the team title this season.
A pair of coaches received the Retirement Award. Southwest girls basketball coach Jeff Rump and Lincoln High track coach Bob White are hanging up the whistles for good. Rump’s successor is his assistant coach Tim Barada.
Sherman Field head groundskeeper and longtime Lincoln Parks and Recreation employee Tom Hertzel has been awarded the Vince Aldrich Sportsperson of the Year for his years of work in maintaining one of the best baseball fields in the state of Nebraska, which has been used for high school regular season contests and the NSAA and State Legion Baseball tournaments.
A special thanks to all of the Sportscasters Club members for helping make possible our play-by-play broadcasts of football and basketball games, along with the scholarships and awards presentation.