KFOR and ESPN Lincoln LIVE at Big Ten Football Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS–(KFOR July 21)–Big Ten Football Media Days will run Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis, with KFOR Morning News co-host and the host of Hail Varsity Radio on ESPN Lincoln, Chris Schmidt, live from Lucas Oil Stadium.
Schmidt will have insight and football previews for the upcoming season, plus interviews with the conference coaches, insiders and more.
Thursday morning, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will open things up at 10:30am. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is expected to take questions from the media around 11:30am.
KFOR News and Sports will have excerpts of Frost’s comments from Big Ten Media days in reports Thursday and Friday morning.