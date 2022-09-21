Kelley-Johnson Among The New Inductees Into Nebraska HS Sports Hall of Fame

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Dominque Kelley-Johnson set records at Lincoln Northeast, while helping the Rockets achieve success in girls basketball, and later went on to have a stellar career on the college level at Nebraska.

The Lincoln High girls basketball coach will be among 12 athletes to be honored this Sunday afternoon as part of this year’s induction class into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. Kelley-Johnson and the other honorees will be recognized at the Lincoln East High School Auditorium beginning at 1:30pm Sunday. Tickets are available by clicking this link: Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame tickets. Northeast’s 1998 Class A boys state championship basketball team, the fourth of the Rockets’ consecutive state titles in the 1990s and 12th in school history, will also be recognized.

As an athlete, Kelley-Johnson helped guide Northeast to a 70-3 record in girls basketball, including the program’s first Class A girls state basketball championship in 2005 that also included a 48-game win streak, which ended in the 2006 state title game. The Rockets made the state tournament in 2007, Kelley-Johnson’s senior year. She scored 1,535 career points at Northeast.

Kelley-Johnson says after receiving word of her pending induction, her reaction was humble and modest.

“I just didn’t really feel like I belonged there,” she told KFOR Sports in a phone interview on Tuesday. “Super humbled and thankful for the opportunity to join such an elite group of people.

Kelley-Johnson was an All-State selection, Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year and earned other accolades before she continued her basketball career at Nebraska, where she started in 109 consecutive games finished with more than 1,100 career points.

But looking back on her playing days at Northeast, it not just the championship and individual success that stand out to Kelley-Johnson.

“The people I got to do it with and how those relationships and friendships have kind of evolved from youth sports days to high school,” Kelley-Johnson added.

More of KFOR Sports’ interview with Dominique Kelley-Johnson will be posted later on.

The list of inductees: