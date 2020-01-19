      Weather Alert

Kansas City Chiefs Win AFC Championship Game, Heading to Super Bowl

Jan 19, 2020 @ 5:32pm
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 Sunday night.

This is the first time in 50 years the Chiefs have secured a spot on the biggest stage in professional football: The Super Bowl.

 

Gregath of Gregath & Hooks witnessed history firsthand.

Follow him on Twitter for updates from the AFC Championship Game – @Husker_Nick.

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, February 2 at 5:30PM CT.

 

