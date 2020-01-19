Kansas City Chiefs Win AFC Championship Game, Heading to Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 Sunday night.
This is the first time in 50 years the Chiefs have secured a spot on the biggest stage in professional football: The Super Bowl.
Gregath of Gregath & Hooks witnessed history firsthand.
Follow him on Twitter for updates from the AFC Championship Game – @Husker_Nick.
Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, February 2 at 5:30PM CT.