In Season Opener, Huskers Lose To Ohio State
Nebraska lost to Ohio State 52-17 in the Huskers’ long-awaited 2020 season opener. Our media partner 10/11 said the Huskers were extremely competitive against the 5th-ranked Buckeyes, but couldn’t keep pace in the second half. Ohio State outscored Nebraska 38-3 after the game was tied late in the second quarter.
The Buckeyes scored four touchdowns after intermission, including a twisting touchdown run by Justin Fields on the opening drive of the second half. Ohio State also scored on a fumble recovery and a toe-tap TD catch by Jackson Smith-Njigba. Nebraska’s lone score in the second half is a Connor Culp 22-yard field goal late in the third quarter.
Dedrick Mills and Adrian Martinez both had touchdown runs for Nebraska. Martinez’s score came on the game’s opening drive, while Mills’ 3-yard rush tied the game 14-14.
Nebraska’s offense, which moved the ball effectively, utilized redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. McCaffrey had 87 rushing yards.
Nebraska is scheduled to play a nine-game, conference-only schedule. NU will take on all six Big Ten West opponents in addition to crossover contests with Big Ten East opponents Ohio State and Penn State. The ninth game will be part of “Big Ten Champions Week” where all seven Big Ten games will be cross-divisional matchups between teams in similar standings in the East and West divisions, including the Big Ten Championship Game.
Saturday’s season opener marked Nebraska’s first game in 330 days, dating back to Black Friday last year. The stretch of 330 days without a game is the second-longest in school history, trailing only the 331 days between the 1892 and 1893 seasons.