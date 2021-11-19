Huskers -vs- Rutgers Volleyball Match Cancelled
Lincoln, NE (November 18, 2021) The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team’s regular-season home finale with Rutgers scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 has been canceled due to non-COVID related illnesses within the Scarlet Knights’ program, it was announced Thursday.
The decision was reached based on guidance from RU’s medical staff out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants from both programs. In alignment with Big Ten forfeiture policies, the match will be recorded as a loss for Rutgers, and Nebraska will be credited with a conference win.
Ticket holders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the canceled match. Refunds will be issued by the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at the conclusion of the season.
The Huskers’ match with No. 15 Penn State on Friday, Nov. 19 remains on as scheduled. The Red Cross will collect monetary donations at the entrances to the Devaney Center, and NU will honor its five seniors with Senior Night festivities following Friday’s 8 p.m. contest.