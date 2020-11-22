Husker’s Struggles Continue Against Illinois
Following their first win of the season, the Huskers switched home uniforms for Saturday’s game against Illinois. And their performance changed, too. Nebraska was sluggish, sloppy, and unfocused against Illinois on an overcast day at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers lost to the Fighting Illini, 41-23, in a mistake-filled performance. The Huskers turned the ball over five times, committed seven penalties, and never held the lead against Illinois (2-3). With the loss, the Huskers’ record drops to 1-3 while slipping to last place in the Big Ten West.
Making his second straight start at quarterback Luke McCaffrey threw three interceptions. The redshirt freshman also fumbled on Nebraska’s first play from scrimmage. Illinois, who’s played aggressively, has 17 points off Nebraska’s turnovers. Brandon Peters has 205 passing yards on 18 completions. Peters is playing in his first game since the Fighting Illini’s season opener. The Illinois QB missed the previous three games due to COVID-19 protocol. Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown has a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Nebraska played without running backs Dedrick Mills and Ronald Thompkins, who are out with injuries. McCaffrey rushed for a team-best 122 yards on 26 carries. Wan’Dale Robinson added 60 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards. Senior linebacker Collin Miller suffered an injury in the third quarter and left the game on a stretcher. The injury caused the game to be paused for more than 10 minutes, as the medical staff put a brace around Miller’s neck and head.