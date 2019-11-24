Huskers Football: Huskers Gain A Victory Against Maryland

After a 4 game losing streak the Huskers gained a win against the Maryland Terrapins. While the Terrapins are ranked second from the bottom (above Rutgers) in the Big 10 East Division, it was a wonderful sight for Husker fans to see their team win in a blowout against Maryland with a score of 54-7. The victory was Nebraska’s first November road win since a 31‐14 win at Rutgers on Nov. 14, 2015.
In the first quarter, the Nebraska offense started off with a touchdown by running back Derrick Mills after only after 3 minutes into the game mostly do to the Husker defense recovering a fumble by the Terrapins. Then the same thing happened again as the Huskers recovered another fumble and scored again thanks to QB Adrian Martinez. The Huskers then finished of the first quarter with a field goal by Matt Waldoch. The second quarter was a repeat of the first, as the Huskers scored earlier in the quarter with JD Spielman scoring another touchdown after two Maryland players tipped the ball only for Spielman to receive it. Then once again Spielman was open for another touchdown pass and another field goal by Waldoch with the first half ending at 34-0.
By the start of the second half, things begin to wind down for the Huskers. Only 5 minutes into the third quarter and Nebraska scored again with another field goal by Waldoch with the score set at 37 to 0. It was then push and pull between the teams when with only two minutes left Nebraska scored another touchdown by freshman running back Rahmir Johnson. The fourth quarter was much the same formula as the third, with Huskers scoring another field goal by Harrison Martin. Then after a drive of ten plays, QB Luke McCaffery (son of NFL Wide Receiver Ed McCaffery) scored another touchdown for the Huskers. However instead of shutout Maryland managed to score at least one touchdown before the game ended with the final score of 54-7. With this win, the Huskers are running on a high that they can beat the Iowa Hawkeyes if they keep playing as they did in this game and hopefully get a chance to play a bowl game to end the season.
