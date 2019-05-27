Huskers, Bluejays, Mavericks All Make NCAA Baseball Tourney Field

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–All three of the state of Nebraska’s Division I baseball teams have qualified for the NCAA Tournament, which gets underway May 31 with Regional play.

Nebraska, who finished as the Big Ten Tournament runner-up, qualified for the Oklahoma State regional to be played in Oklahoma City and will take on UConn Friday at noon. The winner will face either Oklahoma State or Harvard. It’s the Huskers’ third trip to the NCAA tournament in four years.

Creighton, who won the Big East baseball title, is a No. 2 seed in the Corvallis, Oregon regional and will face No. 3 seed Michigan Friday at 3pm. The winner will play either top-seed Oregon State or Cincinnati.

Nebraska-Omaha has made the NCAA Tourney for the first time since moving up to Division I. They will play in the Los Angeles Regional against national No. 1 seed UCLA Friday at 9pm.

The winner of the Corvallis and Los Angeles regionals would face each other in the Super Regionals. The winners of the eight Super Regionals would head to the College World Series in Omaha, which starts June 15.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Huskers come up short in Big Ten Baseball Title game.