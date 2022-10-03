Huskers Battle Past Maryland, 3-1

(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) COLLEGE PARK, MD. – The #3 Nebraska volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22) win at Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers improved to 12-1 (4-0 Big Ten) on the season with their fifth straight win. Nebraska’s 12-1 start is its best since 2018.

The match was a defensive battle as Nebraska hit .099 but held Maryland to .046. Maryland, the No. 1 blocking team in the country, outblocked the Huskers 17-13. But the Huskers won the serve game with seven aces and five errors compared to four aces and six errors by the Terrapins.

Maryland’s 17 blocks tied the most blocks by a Husker opponent in the rally-scoring era (Penn State had 17 in 2017). But the Huskers had three more kills (44-41) and five fewer hitting errors overall (29-34).

Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, seven digs, six blocks and four aces. Bekka Allick was the most efficient Husker on the day with nine kills on .571 hitting with four blocks. Madi Kubik added nine kills and 11 digs. Lindsay Krause and Kaitlyn Hord each had six kills. Hord finished with nine blocks.

Anni Evans had 19 assists, while Kennedi Orr had 18. Lexi Rodriguez had a match-high 19 digs.

Maryland fell to 9-7 (0-4 Big Ten). The Terrapins were led by 14 kills from Sam Csire.

The Huskers are on the road again next week at Michigan State on Thursday (7 p.m. CT) and at Michigan on Saturday (6 p.m. CT).

