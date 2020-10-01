Huskers Announce Sea of Red Campaign
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 1)–The Nebraska Athletic Department is offering Husker fans the opportunity to be a part of the Sea of Red Sellout for the 2020 football season. The Sea of Red Sellout gives fans a chance to fill Memorial Stadium virtually and collect commemorative items related to the 2020 season.
The Sea of Red campaign is one of two primary fan initiatives announced Thursday, as Nebraska will also offer fans a free second screen video stream featuring several game-day elements.
Fans have multiple options to participate in the Sea of Red virtual sellout, providing unique chances to be a part of game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. Package options range from $25 to $1,000, with the most comprehensive package including two life-size cutouts placed in the Tunnel Walk, four fan cutouts in Memorial Stadium, 40 seats filled and four collector’s items.
All proceeds from the season-long campaign will support Husker student-athletes and allow Nebraska Athletics to address the areas of greatest need during this challenging time. Fans who previously donated their 2020 season ticket and/or donation payments will count towards the sellout goal.
“Nebraska fans are the best fans in college football and we know they are going to be engaged on game days even though they can’t be in Memorial Stadium,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “This campaign will give our fans a unique opportunity to carry on the Sea of Red tradition and collect a personalized piece of Husker history from the 2020 season.”
Sea of Red Sellout Packages
- $25 = One Seat + Choice of One Collector’s Item
- $100 = Four Seats + Fan Cutout in Memorial Stadium for 2020 Season + Choice of One Collector’s Item
- $250 = 10 Seats + Two Fan Cutouts for 2020 Season + All Four Collector’s Items
- $1,000 = 40 Seats + Two Life-Size Tunnel Walk Cutouts + Four Fan Cutouts for 2020 Season +
All Four Collector’s Items (Act Fast! Tunnel Walk is limited to 250-life size cutouts)
-
- Fan Collectible Choices Include:
- Commemorative 2020 Season Ticket
- 2020 Husker Season Program
- 50th Anniversary 1970 Championship Poster
- Husker Helmet Cutout Poster
- Note: The purchase of virtual tickets does not count as a donation to the Husker Athletic Fund. Each virtual seat purchase will also enter fans into weekly prize drawings including adidas apparel, FNBO gift cards and other Husker items.
Fans can begin purchasing Sea of Red packages at Huskers.com/seaofredsellout beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. All orders for cutouts placed and approved on or before Monday, Oct. 26 will be installed in Memorial Stadium prior to the home opener against Wisconsin on Oct. 31. Fans can continue to place orders past the deadline, but the cutouts may not be in place for the first game.
All fan cutouts will be placed in the East Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear red in their cutout photos. At the end of the season, fans will have the opportunity to pick up their cutouts at Memorial Stadium or have them shipped for an additional fee (which will be collected at time of order). Further details will be communicated by e-mail at a later date. Commemorative collectibles will be shipped at the end of the season and should arrive before the holidays. Shipping of cutouts will occur after the holiday shipping period in early 2021.
Nebraska will also connect with fans through a game-day video stream on Huskers.com and Facebook Live. The second screen production is designed to accompany the network television broadcast. It will feature video of pregame warmups, the Tunnel Walk, the Cornhusker Marching Band and Husker Spirit Squad, video shots of fan cutouts, and other HuskerVision game-day features. The stream will include pre-game and halftime studio segments and during the game will include the Husker Radio Network broadcast and give fans updated stats and information.
Nebraska opens its 2020 football season on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Ohio State with kickoff at 11 a.m. CDT and the game will be televised by FOX. The Huskers’ home opener will be on Saturday, Oct. 31 against Wisconsin, with start time to be announced. Other Husker home games in 2020 include Penn State (Nov. 14), Illinois (Nov. 21) and Minnesota (Dec. 12).
Additional information and an FAQ is available at Huskers.com/seaofredsellout.