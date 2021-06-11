      Weather Alert

Huskers Announce 2021 Volleyball Schedule

Jun 11, 2021 @ 10:40am

Lincoln, NE (June 11, 2021)  The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten Conference announced the 2021 regular season schedule on Friday.

The Huskers will begin the 2021 campaign on Aug. 27-28 by hosting Tulsa, Colgate and Kansas State in a tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The following weekend, the Big Red will welcome Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State to the Bob Devaney Sports Center for another home tournament.

Nebraska will face in-state foe Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Wednesday, Sept. 8 before returning home to host Utah on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Utes reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha this spring and were ranked No. 17 in the final AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Huskers’ final week of non-conference action will feature a road trip to Stanford on Sept. 14 and a home match on Sept. 18 against Louisville, coached by former Husker player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The Cardinals reached an NCAA Regional Semifinal in the spring and finished the year at No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

Nebraska’s 20-match Big Ten schedule features single-play matches against Northwestern (road), Michigan (home), Michigan State (home), Minnesota (road), Ohio State (road) and Maryland (home). The Huskers will play home-and-home series against Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin.

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department is planning for 100 percent capacity for all home fall sporting events. Online season ticket renewals for volleyball will be available within the next two weeks.

Start times and TV information will be added to the Huskers.com schedule page as they become known.

2021 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Friday, Aug. 27 Tulsa Noon
Friday, Aug. 27 Colgate 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28 Kansas State TBA
Friday, Sept. 3 Omaha Noon
Friday, Sept. 3 Georgia 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 Arizona State TBA
Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Creighton (CHI Health Center) TBA
Saturday, Sept. 11 Utah TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Stanford TBA
Saturday, Sept. 18 Louisville TBA
Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Northwestern TBA
Saturday, Sept. 25 Iowa TBA
Friday, Oct. 1 Michigan TBA
Sunday, Oct. 3 Michigan State TBA
Friday, Oct. 8 at Penn State TBA
Saturday, Oct. 9 at Rutgers TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 13 Indiana TBA
Saturday, Oct. 16 Illinois TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Iowa TBA
Saturday, Oct. 23 Purdue TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 27 Wisconsin TBA
Saturday, Oct. 30 at Minnesota TBA
Thursday, Nov. 4 at Illinois TBA
Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ohio State TBA
Friday, Nov. 12 Maryland TBA
Sunday, Nov. 14 at Indiana TBA
Friday, Nov. 19 Penn State TBA
Saturday, Nov. 20 Rutgers TBA
Friday, Nov. 26 at Wisconsin TBA
Saturday, Nov. 27 at Purdue TBA
