HUSKER WRESTLING: Saturday’s Dual With SDSU Cancelled
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 14)–The No. 8 Nebraska wrestling team’s home match with South Dakota State scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 has been canceled due to COVID related illnesses within the Nebraska program.
Ticket holders will be refunded for tickets purchased for the canceled dual. Refunds will be issued at the conclusion of the season to include any further cancellations necessary during regular season play.
The Huskers will take a few weeks off before returning to action on Friday, Jan. 7 to face Purdue at home.