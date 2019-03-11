HUSKER WRESTLING: Nebraska Finishes 5th In Big Ten Tourney, Sends Seven To NCAA Championships

Minneapolis, Minn. – The seventh-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers finished in fifth place with 96.5 points at the 2019 Big Ten Championships. NU has now finished in the top five at the conference championships for the past four years. Penn State (157 points) took the title while Ohio State (122.5 points) finished a distant second.

Seven Huskers Clinch Automatic Bids to NCAA Championships

Chad Red Jr. (141), Tyler Berger (157), Isaiah White (165), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and David Jensen (285) all clinched automatic bids to the NCAA Championships with their finishes at the Big Ten Championships this weekend.

Zeke Moisey (125), Jevon Parrish (133) and Jordan Shearer (149) did not clinch automatic bids but all three are strong candidates to receive an at-large bid.

Berger and Red Jr. Fall Short in Big Ten Title Bouts

#8 seed Chad Red Jr. (141) saw his sensational run to the Big Ten championship bout end in a 9-2 defeat by decision against #3 Joey McKenna from Ohio State. Red finished the weekend with a 3-1 record and certainly helped his cause for a high seed at the NCAA Championships.

Huskers senior Tyler Berger dropped just his third match of the season this afternoon in the 157-pound title match to #1 Jason Nolf of Penn State. Berger ended up falling in a 12-4 major decision. The Prineville, Ore., native is expected to be the #2 seed at the NCAA Championships.

Labriola, Venz and Schultz Finish Fourth

NU reeled off three straight consolation semifinals wins during Session III on Sunday as #4 Mikey Labriola (174), #3 Taylor Venz (184) and #5 Eric Schultz (197) all earned decisions to put themselves in their respective third place matches.

Labriola finished the tournament with a 4-2 record, with both of his losses coming to Minnesota’s #5 Devin Skatzka. Labriola fell 4-2 in the third-place match as Skatkza landed a takedown with four seconds to go to earn the victory.

Venz advanced to the third-place match after he got his revenge on Iowa’s #5 Cash Wilcke in a 6-4 victory by decision. Venz would wind up losing in the third-place match to Illinois’ #4 Emery Parker in a 5-1 decision. The Farmington, Minn., native also finished fourth at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

#5 Eric Schultz defeated former Husker Beau Breske (Wisconsin) in a 3-2 decision in the consolation semifinals. He dropped a hard-fought third-place match to Iowa’s #3 Jacob Warner in SV-1, 7-5. Schultz improved on last year’s seventh-place finish.

White Earns Fifth Place Finish With Win Over OSU’s Campbell

#4 Isaiah White (165) battled Wisconsin’s #2 Evan Wick down to the final whistle in Sunday’s consolation semifinals before falling 2-1 in the second tiebreaker period. White responded to the loss by taking a 3-2 decision against Ohio State’s #6 Te-Shan Campbell. White is now 3-0 against Campbell on the season as he improved on his seventh-place finish at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

Jensen Takes Sixth

Huskers heavyweight #7 David Jensen had one of the surprise victories of the day yesterday when he pinned #3 Mason Parris (Michigan) to advance to the consolation semifinals. Jensen lost both of his matches today, however, on his way to a sixth-place finish.

Jevon Parrish Wins Three Straight Bouts to Take Ninth

Olathe, Kan., native Jevon Parrish has been through plenty of ups in downs during his true freshman season in Lincoln. He started the tournament 0-2 before winning his final three bouts to take ninth place and put himself in position to be selected for an at-large bid at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Up Next:

The Huskers will have just under two weeks to prepare for the 2019 NCAA Championships, which will take place in Pittsburgh, Pa., from March 21-23. PPG Paints Arena will host the three-day event.

Big Ten Championships

Sessions III-IV

March 10, 2019

Minneapolis, Minn. (Williams Arena)

125 Pounds: Zeke Moisey – 0-3 (12th)

First Round: #10 Elijah Oliver (Indiana) pinned #7 Zeke Moisey (Nebraska) (0:18)

Cons. First Round: Bye

Cons. Second Round: #9 Devin Schroder (Purdue) dec. #7 Zeke Moisey (Nebraska), 6-4

9th Place Semifinals: #7 Zeke Moisey (Nebraska) medical forfeit against #14 Ethan Rotondo (Wisconsin)

133 Pounds: #13 Jevon Parrish – 3-2 (9th)

First Round: #4 Roman Bravo-Young major dec. #13 Jevon Parrish (Nebraska), 18-5

Cons. First Round: #12 Paul Konrath (Indiana) dec. #13 Jevon Parrish (Nebraska), 8-3

9th Place Quarterfinals: #13 Jevon Parrish (Nebraska) dec. #12 Paul Konrath (Indiana), 3-2

9th Place Semifinals: #13 Jevon Parrish (Nebraska) dec. #9 Anthony Tutulo (Michigan State), 9-7

9th Place Match: #13 Jevon Parrish (Nebraska) dec. #10 Colin Valdiviez (Northwestern), 7-4

141 Pounds: #8 Chad Red Jr. – 3-1 (2nd)

First Round: #8 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) pinned #9 Peter Lipari (Rutgers) (0:50)

Quarterfinals: #8 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) dec. #1 Michael Carr (Illinois), 8-4

Semifinals: #8 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) dec. #5 Kanen Storr (Michigan), 4-1

Championship: #3 Joey McKenna (Ohio State) dec. #8 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska), 9-2

149 Pounds: Unseeded Jordan Shearer – 1-2 (DNP)

First Round: #3 Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. U. Jordan Shearer (Nebraska), 8-5

Cons. First Round: U. Jordan Shearer (Nebraska) pinned U. Parker Filius (Purdue) (2:42)

Cons. Second Round: #5 Cole Martin (Wisconsin) SV-1 U. Jordan Shearer (Nebraska), 6-4

157 Pounds: #2 Tyler Berger – 2-1 (2nd)

First Round: Bye

Quarterfinals: #2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) dec. #10 John Van Brill (Rutgers), 11-5

Semifinals: #2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) dec. #6 Steve Bleise (Minnesota), 6-3

Championship: #1 Jason Nolf (Penn State) major dec. #2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska), 12-4

165 Pounds: #4 Isaiah White – 4-2 (5th)

First Round: #4 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. #13 Austin Hiles (Michigan State), 8-4

Quarterfinals: #5 Logan Massa (Michigan) dec. #4 Isaiah White (Nebraska), 8-6

Cons. Second Round: #4 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. #14 Cole Wysocki (Purdue), 9-3

Cons. Round of 8: #4 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. #10 Tyler Morland (Northwestern), 8-1

Cons. Round of 4: #2 Evan Wick (Wisconsin) TB-2 #4 Isaiah White (Nebraska), 2-1

5th Place Match: #4 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. #6 Te-Shan Campbell (Ohio State), 3-2

174 Pounds: #4 Mikey Labriola – 4-2 (4th)

First Round: #4 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) pinned #13 Josh Ugalde (Maryland) (0:49)

Quarterfinals: Devin Skatzka (Minnesota) pinned (SV-1) #4 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) (7:22)

Cons. Second Round: #4 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) pinned #11 Carver James (Illinois) (2:22)

Cons. Round of 8: #4 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) major dec. #8 Drew Hughes (Michigan State), 8-0

Cons. Round of 4: #4 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) TB-2 #3 Dylan Lydy (Purdue), 4-3

3rd Place Match: #5 Devin Skatzka (Minnesota) dec. #4 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska), 4-2

184 Pounds: #3 Taylor Venz – 3-2 (4th)

First Round: #3 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) pinned #14 Brendan Devine (NW) (1:52)

Quarterfinals: #3 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) major dec. #6 Mason Reinhardt (Wisconsin), 14-0

Semifinals: #2 Shakur Rasheed (Penn State) dec. #3 Taylor Venz (Nebraska), 6-5

Cons. Round of 4: #3 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) dec. #5 Cash Wilcke (Iowa), 6-4

3rd Place Match: #4 Emery Parker (Illinois) dec. #3 Taylor Venz (Nebraska), 5-1

197 Pounds: #5 Eric Schultz – 3-2 (4th)

First Round: #5 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) tech. fall U. Niko Capello (Maryland), 27-11 (4:57)

Quarterfinals: #5 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) dec. #4 Christian Brunner (Purdue), 3-2

Semifinals: #1 Bo Nickal (Penn State) major dec. #5 Eric Schultz (Nebraska), 10-2

Cons. Round of 4: #5 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) dec. U. Beau Breske (Wisconsin), 3-2

3rd Place Match: #3 Jacob Warner (Iowa) SV-1 #5 Eric Schultz (Nebraska), 7-5

Heavyweight: #7 David Jensen – 2-3 (6th)

First Round: Bye

Quarterfinals: #2 Anthony Cassar (Penn State) dec. #7 David Jensen (Nebraska), 8-4

Cons. Second Round: #7 David Jensen (Nebraska) dec. U. Christian Colucci (Rutgers), 4-0

Cons. Round of 8: #7 David Jensen (Nebraska) pinned #3 Mason Parris (Michigan) (3:22)

Cons. Round of 4: #4 Trent Hilger (Wisconsin) TB-2 #7 David Jensen (Nebraska), 4-3

5th Place Match: #7 David Jensen (Nebraska) injury default against #6 Conan Jennings (Northwestern)

Team Scores (Points):

1. Penn State (157)

2. Ohio State (122.5)

3. Iowa (107.5)

4. Minnesota (101.5)

5. Nebraska (96.5)

6. Michigan (76.5)

7. Wisconsin (76)

8. Northwestern (53.5)

9. Rutgers (53.5)

10. Purdue (42)

11. Illinois (39.5)

12. Indiana (31)

13. Michigan State (29.5)

14. Maryland (13)

Big Ten Wrestling Championships Individual Awards:

Co-Wrestlers of the Year: Bo Nickal, PSU/Jason Nolf, PSU

Freshman of the Year: Gable Steveson, MINN

Coach of the Year: Cael Sanderson, PSU

Co-Outstanding Wrestlers of the Championships: Alex Marinelli, IOWA/Jason Nolf, PSU

2019 All-Big Ten Team:

Alex Marinelli, IOWA

Sebastian Rivera, NU

Myles Martin, OSU

Joey McKenna, OSU

Anthony Cassar, PSU

Mark Hall, PSU

Bo Nickal, PSU

Jason Nolf, PSU

Anthony Ashnault, RU

Nick Suriano, RU