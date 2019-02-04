HUSKER WOMEN’S BOWLING: Nebraska Finishes 8th At Prairie View A&M Invite

Arlington, Texas- The Nebraska women’s bowling team finished in eighth place over the weekend at the Prairie View A&M Invitational.

The Huskers started the day off with a traditional match against Mckendree, taking down the Bearcats by a score of 927-919. This victory sent the Huskers to play Maryland Eastern Shore.

The Huskers fell to the Hawks 0-4. NU then took on North Carolina A&T, falling 1-4 and securing an eighth-place finish.

Estefania Prieto led the Huskers in the individual standings, finishing 6th in the overall standings with her average of 203.83.

The Huskers will return to the lanes next Friday through Sunday at the Sunshine State Classic in Orlando, Florida.