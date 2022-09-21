HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tip off and TV Times Set For Upcoming Nebraska Games

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 21)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team learned a majority of its tip times and television designations for the 2022-23 season, when the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Network made their announcements of the conference-wide TV schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The Huskers, who are coming off a 24-9 campaign that included a trip to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, will regularly fill the network women’s basketball time slots, including marquee games on FOX and ESPN2 along with seven regular-season BTN appearances.

Nebraska, which ranked 18th nationally with an average home attendance lf nearly 4,500 fans per game last season at Pinnacle Bank Arena, has season tickets selling strong right now at Huskers.com. Fans can also purchase season tickets by calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-8-BIG-RED. The Huskers have experienced a sales increase of approximately 20 percent so far leading into the final month of preseason sales.

Nebraska is scheduled to make its first Big Ten Network appearance of the season when the Big Red battle Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Tip time is set for 6 p.m. (CT). Last season, the Huskers defeated the then-No. 10 Wolverines in a pair of classic clashes, including a 76-73 win in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in Indianapolis. Michigan went on to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight. Early in 2022, NU fought its way to a 79-58 victory over then-No. 8 Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 4.

It will be the first of three straight games for Nebraska in the conference network TV schedule, including an ESPN2 marquee matchup at Indiana on New Year’s Day. Tip-off between the Huskers and Hoosiers in Bloomington is set for noon (CT). Last season, NU dropped a 72-65 decision in Bloomington before rolling to a 72-55 win over the No. 5 Hoosiers in Lincoln on Valentine’s Day. Indiana was the Big Ten Tournament runner-up before advancing to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

A week later, Nebraska will make its second BTN appearance of the season while battling Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Tip time between the Huskers and Scarlet Knights is set for 1 p.m. (CT).

The Huskers return from a two-game Big Ten road swing to take on Penn State and Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game with the Buckeyes will be televised by BTN with a 1:30 p.m. (CT) tip on Saturday, Jan. 14. OSU advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen a season ago.

Nebraska will be back in the national spotlight on Saturday, Jan. 28, when the Huskers head to Iowa to battle the Hawkeyes. Tip-off between Nebraska and Iowa is set for 11 a.m. (CT) on FOX. The Huskers will complete their two-game season series with the defending Big Ten champions from Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That game with the Hawkeyes will be televised by BTN with an 11 a.m. (CT) tip time as well.

The Big Red will then be back on BTN for back-to-back games with Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Thursday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.) and at Northwestern (Monday, Feb. 6, 6 or 7 p.m.). It will be the first appearance for the Spartans on the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena since an 82-71 loss on Feb. 17, 2019. MSU is 0-5 all-time in Lincoln, while the last three games of the 14-game series with the Spartans have been played in East Lansing. Nebraska owns a 9-5 edge all time against Michigan State.

The game at Northwestern on Monday, Feb. 6 will be the first in the two-game season series with the Wildcats, and Nebraska’s fourth televised Big Ten road contest. The regular-season finale with the Wildcats at Pinnacle Bank Arena also could earn a BTN designation. That will be determined in February when the network makes its wildcard pick for Sunday, Feb. 26.

All of Nebraska’s games in the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis (March 1-5) will be televised by BTN leading up to the Big Ten Championship Game at the Target Center.

The Huskers begin practice for the regular season next week and will make their first appearance in front of fans at Opening Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.