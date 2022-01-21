HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska’s Game With Illinois Postponed
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 21)–The Nebraska women’s basketball game at Illinois originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Champaign has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program.
Per the amended Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Guidelines, this game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process.
If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.
The postponement with Nebraska gives Illinois the opportunity to play a previously postponed game against Iowa (Jan. 2). The Fighting Illini will take on Iowa Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City at 5 p.m.