HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska To Play Wake Forest In Big Ten/ACC Challenge
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 3)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team will meet Wake Forest for the first time in school history, when the Huskers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., to battle the Demon Deacons in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The official announcement was made by the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented competition in the Challenge between the two tradition-rich conferences last year, but the leagues sent a combined 17 teams to the postseason in 2020, including 15 NCAA Tournament qualifiers.
Wake Forest was one of eight ACC teams to claim a bid to the 2020 NCAA Tournament, despite finishing with a 12-13 overall record that included an 8-10 ACC mark. Nebraska earned a trip to the 2020 Postseason WNIT, advancing to the round of 16 on its way to a 13-13 overall record that included a 9-10 Big Ten mark. The Huskers posted five wins over top-25 teams last season.
In 2019, Nebraska was one of six Big Ten winners in the challenge with the ACC, running to an 83-79 victory over Duke at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Game times, as well as television and streaming video coverage, for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge will be announced at a later date. All Big Ten home games in this year’s Challenge will appear on either the Big Ten Network (BTN), Big Ten Network+ or one of the ESPN networks, while ACC home games in the Challenge will be shown on either the ACC Network, ACC Network Extra or one of the ESPN networks.
2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge
Wednesday, Dec. 1
North Carolina at Minnesota
Nebraska at Wake Forest
Ohio State at Syracuse
Georgia Tech at Purdue
Rutgers at Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech at Wisconsin
Thursday, Dec. 2
Florida State at Illinois
NC State at Indiana
Iowa at Duke
Miami at Maryland
Michigan at Louisville
Notre Dame at Michigan State
Northwestern at Clemson
Penn State at Boston College