HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska/Rutgers Game Thursday Night Postponed
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–Thursday night’s Nebraska women’s basketball game with Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena has been postponed, due to health and safety protocols in the Husker program, according to a news release sent to KFOR Sports from the University of Nebraska Athletic Department.
According to the Big Ten Conference’s amended forfeiture guidelines, the game will be postponed and the conference office will help in the rescheduling process for both teams.
If the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a “no contest” for the Huskers and Scarlet Knights. The NU Athletic Office also says tickets that were purchased in advance would be refunded to ticket holders after the end of the season.