HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Preseason Ranked at No. 22

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 26)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team will begin the 2022-23 season at No. 22 in the USA Today Preseason Top 25 announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Huskers, who were also preseason No. 22 in the Associated Press Poll, are one of six Big Ten women’s basketball teams in the USA Today/WBCA Top 25, joining No. 6 Iowa (2), No. 11 Indiana, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 18 Maryland (2) and No. 23 Michigan (2). Nebraska is also scheduled to have regular-season non-conference clashes with No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 21 Creighton, giving the Huskers 10 regular-season games against preseason top-25 opponents.

Kansas, which the Huskers will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 21, is also receiving top-25 votes in both the USA Today/WBCA and AP polls.

Nebraska opens exhibition play for the 2022-23 season on Sunday, when the Huskers play host to Washburn. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Ichabods at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m., and tickets are on-sale now through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at Huskers.com.