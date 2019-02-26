HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Falls At Home On Senior Night To No. 12 Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Megan Gustafson scored 29 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 12 Iowa to a 74-58 win over Nebraska on Monday night.

Gustafson now has scored 20 or more in 25 of Iowa’s 28 contests. The 6-foot-3 senior center finished shooting 13 of 19 from the field. Her 70.4 percent shooting percentage leads the nation.

Iowa (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) led 35-26 at intermission before the Cornhuskers emerged from the break with a 17-8 run to knot it at 43-all on Maddie Simon’s layup with 2:30 left in the third. The Hawkeyes countered with a 19-9 run and led by double digits the rest of the way after Hanna Stewart’s jumper with 5:39 remaining. Stewart finished with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska (13-15, 8-9) with 12 points and Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek each scored 10.