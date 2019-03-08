HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Ends Season With Loss To Purdue In Big Ten Tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Dominique Oden scored 20 points and Purdue held off Nebraska’s late rally for a 75-71 victory on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

Ae’Rianna Harris added 13 points, 14 rebounds and blocked three shots for No. 11 seed Purdue (19-14), which had five in double-figure scoring. Harris has 100 blocks this season for the Boilermakers, who play third-seeded Rutgers in a quarterfinal on Friday.

Nebraska trailed 64-51 with 7:32 to play before Hannah Whitish, Taylor Kissinger, and Sam Haiby combined to make five 3-pointers during a 17-5 run that pulled the Cornhuskers to 69-68 with two minutes remaining. Purdue scored the next four points and led 73-68 with 48 seconds left, and then the Cornhuskers missed four of their last five field-goal attempts.

Kissinger made five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead No. 6 seed Nebraska (14-16).