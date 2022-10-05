HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Markowski Named Preseason All-Big Ten

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 5)–Nebraska sophomore post Alexis Markowski claimed first-team All-Big Ten recognition from the conference coaches and media when the league announced its preseason honors on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Markowski returns in pursuit of a big sophomore season to help the Huskers contend for a Big Ten championship and a run in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-3 forward/center from Lincoln, Neb., joins returning All-Big Ten regular-season honorees Jaz Shelley (guard) and Isabelle Bourne (forward) in an experienced and talented Husker lineup.

The Huskers, who advanced to the Big Ten semifinals and the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season before finishing with a 24-9 overall record, surged down the stretch with three first-year players (Markowski, Shelley, Allison Weidner) in the lineup.

Markowski was a catalyst, averaging team bests of 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds during Big Ten Conference play while shooting 54 percent from the field, including 53.6 percent from three-point range.

The only unanimous choice by the league coaches to the 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, Markowski was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second-team All-Big Ten selection after winning eight Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week awards during the 2021-22 season.

Overall, she ranked second among the Huskers in scoring (12.8 ppg) while leading the team in rebounding (8.0 rpg). She hit 49.2 percent (146-297) of her shots from the field, including a Nebraska freshman record 50 percent (21-42) of her threes. She also led NU with 108 free throws made and 164 attempts.

The only Power Five freshman to produce the combined averages of at least 12.0 points (12.8 ppg) and 6.0 rebounds (8.0 rpg) in 2021-22, Markowski averaged 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 20 games as a starter.

Markowski was joined on the 10-player Preseason All-Big Ten team by Iowa fifth-year post Monika Czinano and Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year by the league coaches and media.

Indiana added a pair of all-conference picks with Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes, as did Ohio State with guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon. Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Michigan’s Leigha Brown, and Penn State’s Makenna Marisa rounded out the list of preseason honorees by the Big Ten coaches and media.

While the coaches and media chose to honor the same 10 players on their independent lists of All-Big Ten selections, only Iowa’s Clark and Ohio State’s Sheldon were unanimous choices among all the voters in the preseason picks.

Berger, Czinano and Mikesell were also unanimous choices by the league coaches.

In the preseason team rankings, which include the top-five projections by each source in the 14-team conference, Iowa was picked to win the league by both coaches and media. Ohio State (2nd coaches, 3rd media) and Indiana (2nd media, 3rd coaches) occupied the next two spots, while Maryland was the preseason No. 4 team in the conference by both. Michigan rounded out the top five in the coaches ranking, while Nebraska was the No. 5 choice by the conference media.

Markowski and the Huskers will hit the court for the first time this season on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they battle Washburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off against the Ichabods is set for 1 p.m. Season tickets and Starting Five Packs are on-sale now through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office and Huskers.com.

2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Rankings (Coaches)

1. Iowa

2. Ohio State

3. Indiana

4. Maryland

5. Michigan

Preseason All-Big Ten Team (Coaches)

GRACE BERGER, Grad., G, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa

MONIKA CZINANO, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland

Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan

Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska

TAYLOR MIKESELL, Sr., G, Ohio State

JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State

* unanimous choices in ALL CAPS

2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Rankings (Media)

1. Iowa

2. Indiana

3. Ohio State

4. Maryland

5. Nebraska

Preseason All-Big Ten Team (Media)

Grace Berger, Grad., G, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa

Monika Czinano, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland

Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan

Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska

Taylor Mikesell, Sr., G, Ohio State

JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State

* unanimous choices in ALL CAPS

Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year (Coaches & Media)

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa