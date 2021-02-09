HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Time Change For Nebraska/Minnesota Match
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 9)–The Sunday, Feb. 21 Nebraska-Minnesota volleyball match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will now begin at 11 a.m.
The match had been set for a Noon start time on the Big Ten Network, but because of some rescheduling of Big Ten men’s basketball games, the Huskers and Golden Gophers will now begin an hour earlier at 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network. The match will also be streamed on the FoxSports.com platform.
The Huskers, who are off to a 4-0 start, will play two matches at Rutgers this weekend. Both Friday and Saturday’s matches will begin at 3 p.m. CT.