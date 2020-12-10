      Weather Alert

HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Ten Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Dec 10, 2020 @ 1:54pm

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 10)–Ten Nebraska volleyball players were honored by the Big Ten for their achievements in the classroom on Thursday when the conference announced its fall Academic All-Big Ten honors.

 

Seniors Hayley Densberger (psychology) and Jazz Sweet (management) received the third Academic All-Big Ten accolade of their careers.   Senior Lexi Sun (communication studies) along with juniors Nicklin Hames (child, youth & family studies) and Callie Schwarzenbach (nutrition & health sciences) earned the award for the second time.  Nicole Drewnick (business administration), Emma Gabel (nutrition & health sciences), Kenzie Knuckles (marketing), Madi Kubik (communication studies) and Riley Zuhn (finance) made the list of honorees for the first time.

 

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be letterwinners who are in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

 

2020 Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

Hayley Densberger, Sr., Psychology

Nicole Drewnick, So., Business Administration

Emma Gabel, So., Nutrition & Health Sciences

Nicklin Hames, Jr., Child, Youth & Family Studies

Kenzie Knuckles, So., Marketing

Madi Kubik, So., Communication Studies

Callie Schwarzenbach, Jr., Nutrition & Health Sciences 

Lexi Sun, Sr., Communication Studies 

Jazz Sweet, Sr., Management

Riley Zuhn, So., Finance