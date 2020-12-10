HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Ten Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 10)–Ten Nebraska volleyball players were honored by the Big Ten for their achievements in the classroom on Thursday when the conference announced its fall Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Seniors Hayley Densberger (psychology) and Jazz Sweet (management) received the third Academic All-Big Ten accolade of their careers. Senior Lexi Sun (communication studies) along with juniors Nicklin Hames (child, youth & family studies) and Callie Schwarzenbach (nutrition & health sciences) earned the award for the second time. Nicole Drewnick (business administration), Emma Gabel (nutrition & health sciences), Kenzie Knuckles (marketing), Madi Kubik (communication studies) and Riley Zuhn (finance) made the list of honorees for the first time.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be letterwinners who are in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
2020 Academic All-Big Ten Honorees
Hayley Densberger, Sr., Psychology
Nicole Drewnick, So., Business Administration
Emma Gabel, So., Nutrition & Health Sciences
Nicklin Hames, Jr., Child, Youth & Family Studies
Kenzie Knuckles, So., Marketing
Madi Kubik, So., Communication Studies
Callie Schwarzenbach, Jr., Nutrition & Health Sciences
Lexi Sun, Sr., Communication Studies
Jazz Sweet, Sr., Management
Riley Zuhn, So., Finance