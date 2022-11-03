HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: No. 4 Nebraska Sweeps Indiana

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 2)–The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team picked up a 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Indiana on Wednesday night in front of 8,205 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers improved to 20-2 (12-1 Big Ten), while Indiana fell to 13-12 (6-7 Big Ten). Nebraska dealt Indiana its first sweep in its last eight matches.

Nebraska’s outside hitter trio of Madi Kubik, Whitney Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause had a big night to lead the Huskers. Kubik had nine kills on only 22 swings while Lauenstein had eight kills on 18 swings, hitting .333. But it was Krause who had the most efficient night, totaling eight kills on 17 error-free swings on her way to a season-high .471 attack percentage. Krause did not have a kill on five swings in the first set before producing eight kills on 12 swings over the final two sets.

Nebraska hit .208 for the match while limiting Indiana to a .124 attack percentage. Lauenstein, Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick each had three blocks for Nebraska, helping the Huskers out-block the Hoosiers, 7-4. Nebraska also out-dug Indiana, 44-33, led by 10 digs from Lexi Rodriguez and eight from Nicklin Hames.

Mady Saris had 12 kills to lead the Hoosiers.

Set 1: Indiana used a jump serve to gain an early 8-5 edge in the set, but the Huskers battled back to take an 11-10 lead. A kill by Kubik broke a 13-13 tie, and a ball handling error on Indiana made it 15-13 Huskers. But the Hoosiers came back to tie the score at 15-15 and then the teams traded sideouts for 11 straight rallies until Indiana hit long to give NU a 22-20 lead. The Huskers claimed a 25-22 win after a kill by Kubik and a block by Hord and Lauenstein. Both teams struggled offensively with NU hitting .103 and IU hitting .070.

Set 2: Nebraska came out firing in the second set, taking a 9-3 lead after six kills by Krause, Kubik, Lauenstein and Allick. The Hoosiers pulled within 11-8, but Krause terminated back-to-back kills to get the lead back to five at 13-8. But Indiana got a kill and then back-to-back aces by Kenzie Daffinee to cut it to 13-11. A kill by Kubik and ace by Rodriguez put the Huskers ahead by four, 16-12, and after a kill by Saris, Kubik connected again and Lauenstein followed with two aces in a row for a 19-13 advantage. Allick and Krause had kills around a block by Mendelson and Allick to make it 22-15 Big Red, and the Huskers went on to win 25-18. Nebraska hit .481 in set two, while Indiana hit .300.

Set 3: Kubik and Allick had kills and the Huskers turned the set into a block party with three stuffs in a row to go up 9-3. Allick and Krause were each in on two blocks, while Mendelson posted one. Indiana chipped away to get within 15-12, but two Hoosier service errors and two kills by Krause had the Huskers back up by five, 18-13. Indiana pulled within 20-17 and the Huskers took a timeout. Out of the break, Lauenstein terminated and then teamed up with Hord for a block and a 22-17 lead. NU finished out the sweep with two kills by Lauenstein for a 25-19 win.

Up Next: The Huskers will travel to play Northwestern on Sunday at 1 p.m.