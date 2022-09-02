HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: No. 2 Nebraska Sweeps LMU In Husker Invite Opener
Ally Batenhorst led a balanced attack with 10 kills, while Whitney Lauenstein had nine kills on .368 hitting and Madi Kubik had eight kills without an error for a .571 hitting percentage. Kaitlyn Hord added seven kills on .545 hitting, and Bekka Allick and Lindsay Krause chipped in five and four kills, respectively.
The Huskers had five service aces, with Kenzie Knuckles providing three of them. Knuckles also had five digs, two assists and a kill on the night. Lexi Rodriguez had a team-best 14 digs. Kubik had nine to go with her eight kills, as the Huskers out-dug the Lions, 40-29.
Set 2: LMU was in front for most of the early portion of set two, going up 9-7 by hitting .429 to that point. But a service error by the Lions kickstarted an 8-0 Husker run that put the Big Red up 15-9. Lauenstein had a pair of kills, and Batenhorst and Kubik each had one while Hames had one service ace during the run. Kills by Hord, Allick and Kubik made it 21-13 Huskers, and Kubik and Batenhorst tacked on two more to make it 23-15. The Huskers earned the 25-16 win, hitting .423.
Set 3: The Lions got off to a 4-0 lead to start the set and maintained their four-point lead at 8-4. A service error and kill by Batenhorst cut the deficit in half, and Batenhorst brought the Huskers within one, 9-8, with her eighth kill. Lauenstein tied the score at 11-11 with her ninth kill, and the Lions committed attacking errors on back-to-back rallies for a 13-11 Husker lead. LMU evened the score at 14-14 before Krause tooled a block to put NU back on top, 15-14.. Batenhorst, Allick and Krause triple blocked a Lion attack to make it 16-14. Batenhorst and Hord put down back-to-back kills to make it 19-15, and Batenhorst rolled home her 10th kill before Knuckles’ third ace of the match gave NU a 22-17 lead. Hord tipped home a kill for match point at 24-17, and a Kubik kill ended it at 25-17.