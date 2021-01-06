HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska Ranked In Top 5 of AVCA Preseason Rankings
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 5)–The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released on Tuesday.
The Huskers finished the 2019 season with a 28-5 record and reached an NCAA regional final. NU was ranked fifth in the final poll of 2019 and returns all six starters and libero.
Wisconsin will open the season as the preseason No. 1-ranked team. Texas, Stanford and Kentucky followed the Badgers in the top five.
The Huskers will open the 2020-21 season with a two-match series at Indiana on January 22-23. Nebraska’s 22-match Big Ten-only schedule features eight matches against teams ranked in the top 25 and six ranked in the top 10.
AVCA Coaches Poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Texas
3. Stanford
4. Kentucky
5. Nebraska
6. Baylor
7. Minnesota
8. Washington
9. Penn State
10. Utah
11. Florida
12. Louisville
13. Purdue
14. Notre Dame
15. Creighton
16. BYU
17. Missouri
18. Georgia Tech
19. Pittsburgh
20. Marquette
21. Hawai’i
22. UCLA
23. San Diego
24. Michigan
25. Western Kentucky