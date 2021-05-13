HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Freshman Batenhorst Named Gatorade National Player of The Year
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 13)–Nebraska volleyball freshman Ally Batenhorst was named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The 6-4 outside hitter led Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas to a 25-1 record and the Class 6A state championship last fall before she enrolled at the University of Nebraska in January. Batenhorst amassed 574 kills, 371 digs, 33 blocks and 32 service aces. The Class 6A Player of the Year and the Greater Houston Player of the Year, she was MVP of the state tournament. Batenhorst was named a 2020-21 Under Armour First Team All-American, a VolleyballMag.com First Team All-American and a MaxPreps First Team All-American.
She joins Gina Mancuso (2009), Mikaela Foecke (2015) and Lexi Sun (2017) as Huskers who were named Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Batenhorst has served as a peer mentor in addition to volunteering locally on behalf of hurricane relief efforts and the Ballard House, which provides temporary lodging for individuals and their families who are hospitalized or receiving treatment. Batenhorst maintained a weighted 4.11 GPA in the classroom. She enrolled at Nebraska in January and will be a freshman this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.