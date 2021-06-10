HUSKER TRACK AND FIELD: Nebraska Men Kicked Off NCAA Meet Wednesday In Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. –(NU Athletics June 9)–Six men from the Nebraska track and field team began competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday night.
Of the 10 Huskers qualified for the NCAA Championships, six of them opened the meet on the first day. Luke Siedhoff (13.73) and Joey Daniels (13.75) highlighted the day for the Big Red, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles. The duo just missed out on qualifying in the top nine for the final on Friday. Siedhoff, a senior from Crete, Nebraska, ended his Husker career with his third-career All-America honor in the 110-meter hurdles, as he earned second-team accolades. Daniels, a graduate transfer from Princeton, earned second-team All-America honors for the second time in his career, as he finished 12th at Princeton in 2019.
Freshman Darius Luff also competed in the 110-meter hurdles prelims and finished 22nd after stumbling over one of the final hurdles. Dais Malebana, who raced in the 1,500-meter prelims, also had an unfortunate mishap as he got tangled up and tripped in his heat and was unable to finish the race.
Michael Hoffer took 20th place in the long jump in his first trip to the NCAA Championships. He jumped 23-10 3/4 (7.28m) on his first attempt. He will compete in the high jump on Friday at 6:30 p.m. (CT). Burger Lambrechts Jr. finished the night for the Huskers in the shot put, and was unable to get on the board after three fouls. Lambrechts Jr., who was the Big Ten indoor champion and a first-team All-American at the NCAA Indoor Championships, was making his second-career trip to outdoor nationals.
The women take the stage in Eugene on Thursday. Nebraska will have Judi Jones running in the 3,000-meter steeplechase prelims at 6:02 p.m. (CT), and Maddie Harris and Mirta Kulisic will throw the javelin at 6:45 p.m. (CT).