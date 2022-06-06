HUSKER SOFTBALL: Former LSW Head Coach Watt Joins Nebraska Softball Staff As Volunteer Coach
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 6)–Nebraska softball Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced the addition of Mark Watt on Monday as the volunteer coach for the Huskers.
“We are so excited to announce the addition of Mark Watt to our coaching staff,” Revelle said. “Mark is a winner. He is a person of high integrity, a fierce competitor that always does everything the right way. Mark has been around Nebraska Softball for years, working camps and clinics as he has an insatiable passion for learning and the game. We look forward to having this championship coach join the Red Team. It is a great day to be a Husker.”
Watt joins the Huskers after spending the last 20 years at Lincoln Southwest as the head coach of the varsity softball team. He helped the Silver Hawks to four state titles (2008, 2009, 2018 and 2021). Watt also led the Silver Hawks to nine Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament titles, eight regular-season conference titles and 13 district championships.
“It is an honor and a thrill to join the Husker softball staff,” Watt said. “I have worked hard to develop as a softball coach over the past 25 years, and I have built one of the top high school softball programs in Nebraska and the region. Through the years, I have gotten to know the staff well, and I have enjoyed working with them at camps and clinics. The coaches have been a major influence on my career and helped me improve my knowledge of the game and ability to build unified teams.
“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to an exceptional program, and help to build on an outstanding Big Ten Championship season.”
Watt finished his career as the all-time winningest softball coach in state history with 579 victories. He led the Silver Hawks to the state tournament 15 times, including a state tournament berth in each of his final nine years. In addition to his four state championships, Watt also recorded state runner-up finishes in 2007, 2011 and 2017.