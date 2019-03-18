HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tweet Indicates Hoiberg Could Be Top Candidate For NU Job, If Change Is Made

College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman says a source told Stadium Sports that former Iowa State and NBA coach Fred Hoiberg is expected to be the front runner for the Nebraska men’s basketball job, “when Tim Miles is let go.”

This comes just ahead of Nebraska’s NIT game Wednesday night against Butler.

Miles’ job had been speculated in being in jeopardy, after the Huskers saw a major drop off during January and February, before a strong regular season finish in the overtime win against Iowa March 10 and getting two wins in the Big Ten Tournament.

Hoiberg, who played at Iowa State and in the NBA and later returned to coach the Cyclones and the Chicago Bulls, has Nebraska ties. His grandfather, Jerry Bush, was Nebraska’s head coach in the late 1950s through the early 1960s.

A tweet sent out by Stadium Sports college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman on Monday, March 18, 2018 regarding the potential candidate for Nebraska’s men’s basketball coaching job, if a change is made.
