HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tip off/Broadcast Times Announced For ACC/Big Ten Challenge

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 27)–The final two pieces of Nebraska’s 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule were announced Tuesday morning, as start times and broadcast designations were announced for Nebraska’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Boston College and NU’s matchup with Kansas State in Kansas City.

Nebraska’s home game against Boston College on Wednesday will tip off at 8:15 p.m. and will be carried on ESPNU and the ESPN app. The Huskers’ Dec. 17 matchup in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be carried online on Big 12 Now, which is a part of ESPN+.

With today’s announcement, 27 of Nebraska’s 31 regular-season games will be nationally televised with the remaining four broadcasts available online, including three on B1G+. In addition, NU’s exhibition opener against Chadron State on Oct. 23 will also be carried on B1G+

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the 2022-23 Huskers on Friday, as the Nebraska men’s and women’s program host Opening Night with Husker Hoops. The free event begins at 7 p.m. and fans can claim free tickets by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets.