HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thorbjarnarson Leaving To Pursue Pro Career
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 23)–Nebraska men’s basketball player Thorir Thorbjarnarson says he will skip his extra season of eligibility and pursue a professional basketball career.
The guard from Reykjavik, Iceland, started 43 of his 93 games since 2017 and had career averages of five points and three rebounds per game. Thorbjarnarson scored just under nine points a game and shot 37% on 3s in 2019-20.
He played in all 27 games last year and ended the season with season bests with 12 points and four three-pointers against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.