HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Report Indicates Hoiberg Is Next Head Coach, While Miles and Nebraska Get Win In NIT Opening Round

If you were on Twitter about an hour an 15 minutes before Nebraska’s basketball game in the NIT against Butler Wednesday night, you may have seen a tweet from national sportswriter and Lincoln native Lars Anderson regarding a new Husker head coach.

The tweet said, “According to my people in Nebraska, the next head coach of the Huskers basketball team will be Fred Hoiberg. This is firm and final.”

Whether or not if the Nebraska men’s basketball team was aware, it didn’t phase them in an 80-76 win over the Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the NIT Sunday night at 8:30 to face top-seed TCU. Isaiah Roby had a career-high 28 points for the Big Red, while James Palmer Jr. added 23 points.

Roby shot 9 for 12 from the floor and converted 9 of 10 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Glynn Watson Jr. had 17 points for Nebraska (19-16). Johnny Trueblood added seven rebounds.

After the game, Husker head coach Tim Miles “I’m just gonna do my job,” Mile said. “That’s what you can do. I believe in our guys, we’re making strides, we’re never quitting, staying positive. We’re always fighting until the end.”

Sean McDermott had 14 points and seven rebounds for Butler (16-17). Paul Jorgensen added 12 points. Jordan Tucker had 11 points in the loss.