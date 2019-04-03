HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Palmer Picked To Play In All-Star Game

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics April 3)–Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. will play one final college game, as the senior was selected for the 2019 Reese’s College All-Star Game.

The Reese’s College All-Star Game takes place this Friday, April 5, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as part of Final Four Friday. Tipoff time is 3:30 p.m. (central) and the game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Palmer is the fifth Husker player to earn the honor and the first since Aleks Maric in 2008. The others who have played in the event include Chuck Jura (1972), Rich King (1991) and Eric Piatkowski (1994). Palmer finished his senior year setting school records in points (708), free throws attempted (282), free throws made (215) and minutes played (1,269).

On the year, he averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, ranking third in the Big Ten in scoring and fourth in steals. A third-team All-Big Ten selection and a first-team All-District pick by the USBWA, Palmer had 18 20-point games as a senior, including a 34-point effort against Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament. He is also one of just five Big Ten players in the last 50 years to have 200 field goals and 200 free throws in a season.

In his two-year career at Nebraska, Palmer finished with the second-highest career scoring average in Husker history (18.5 points per game) as he started all 69 games in that span.

REESE’S® Division I East All-Stars

Name, Position, Ht., Wt., College

Vasa Pusica, G, 6-5, 210 , Northeastern

Matt Morgan, G, 6-2, 180, Cornell

B.J. Stith, Guard, 6-5, 205, Old Dominion

John Konchar, Guard, 6-5, 210 , Fort Wayne

James Palmer, Jr., Guard, 6-6, 210, Nebraska

Jarrell Brantley, Forward , 6-7, 255, College of Charleston

Jessie Govan, Center, 6-10, 255, Georgetown

Ahmad Caver, Guard, 6-2, 175, Old Dominion

Cameron Jackson, Forward, 6-8, 250, Wofford

Devontae Cacok, Forward, 6-7, 240, UNC Wilmington

Head Coach: Nate Robinson

REESE’S® Division I West All-Stars

Name, Position, Ht., Wt., College

Chris Clemons, Guard , 5-9, 180 , Campbell

Corey Davis, Jr., Guard, 6-1, 190, Houston

Galen Robinson, Jr. , Guard, 6-1, 190, Houston

Nick Perkins, Center, 6-8, 225, Buffalo

Drew McDonald, Forward, 6-8, 250 , Northern Kentucky

Josh Sharma, Center, 7-0, 230, Stanford

Jordan Murphy, Forward, 6-6, 250, Minnesota

Cameron Young, Guard , 6-6, 205, Quinnipiac

Barry Brown, Guard, 6-3, 195 , Kansas State

Shizz Alston, Jr., Guard , 6-4, 180, Temple

Head Coach: Jason Terry