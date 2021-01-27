HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska-Michigan State Game Moved To Feb. 6
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 27)–The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that Nebraska’s upcoming game against Michigan State in East Lansing will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The NU-MSU matchup will be the first game a two-game road swing, as the Huskers will take on No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis, on Monday, Feb. 8. Tipoff will be determined in the coming days and it will be shown on BTN.
The Huskers will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, to take on No. 14 Wisconsin. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and the matchup will be televised on ESPN2. It will be the Huskers’ second ESPN2 broadcast of the season, as the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup with Georgia Tech was also on ESPN2.