HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Falls To Maryland
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 18)–Freshman Bryce McGowens finished with a game-high 25 points, but Maryland used a 12-3 run to open the second half on its way to a 90-74 victory over Nebraska Friday evening.
McGowens posted his ninth 20-point game of the season, including 14-of-15 from the foul line, but Maryland (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) shot 59 percent in the second half in breaking a five-game losing streak.
Fatts Russell had 23 points, respectively, as Maryland (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) put six players in double figures and shot 52.5 percent from the floor. The Terrapins committed just four turnovers, while converting 12 Husker turnovers into 21 points.
In addition to McGowens, Alonzo Verge Jr. finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, while C.J. Wilcher had 10 points off the bench for Nebraska (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten).
Nebraska was within 59-52 on an Eduardo Andre dunk with just under 13 minutes remaining, before Maryland used a 14-2 run spurt to extend the margin to 19. The Huskers made one last run, using a 12-2 spurt, including 10 straight from McGowens, to cut the Maryland advantage to 82-72 with 3:07 left. NU pulled to within 84-73 with 2:25 left, but could get no closer.
The Huskers took an early 8-6 lead in the first four minutes of play, while holding the Terrapins to 3-of-7 from the field. Nebraska then stretched its lead to 19-14 after a Kobe Webster jumper with 11:05 left in the half. Maryland responded with an 11-2 run to claim the 25-21 advantage with 7:52 remaining in the first half.
Trailing 27-22, Nebraska used an 8-2 run of its own to regain the lead at 30-29 after a pair of 3-pointers from Lat Mayen and neither team led by more than three points before Maryland took a 42-40 lead into the locker room.
Nebraska hits the road to take on Northwestern this Tuesday, Feb. 22. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.