HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Falls At No. 5 Iowa On Thursday Night
IOWA CITY, IA–(Mar. 4)–The Nebraska Men’s Basketball team fell Thursday night at No. 5 Iowa 102-64, in a contest that quickly got out of hand.
The Hawkeyes hit three quick shots from beyond the arc and never let up. Fred Hoiberg, at one point in the game, attempted to break his clipboard over his knee.
Iowa shot 51 percent from the floor, including an 8-for-13 performance by Jordan Bohannon, who finished with 26 points. Nebraska was led by Kobe Webster’s 17 points. Lat Mayen contributed a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Nebraska’s record drops to 7-18 overall; 3-15 in the Big Ten. The Huskers conclude the regular season on Sunday at Northwestern.