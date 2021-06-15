HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Adds Two Graduate Managers
Lincoln –(NU Athletics June 15)– Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the additions of Hallice Cooke and Keenan Holdman as graduate managers for the 2021-22 season.
“We are pleased to add Hallice and Keenan to our basketball coaching staff,” Hoiberg said. “Graduate managers play an important role in college basketball and are around our players as much as anyone on our staff. This will be a good opportunity for both Hallice and Keenan to learn as they begin their coaching careers, and their knowledge and playing experience will provide another valuable resource for our current players.”
Cooke reunites with Hoiberg, as he transferred to Iowa State prior to the 2014-15 season, and spent two seasons in the Cyclone program. Cooke, who also played collegiately at Oregon State and Nevada, played in 101 career games. He was a part of three NCAA Tournament teams during his career, playing in Sweet 16 contests for both Iowa State (2016) and Nevada (2018). Cooke earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention honors in 2013-14, averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while ranking second in the conference in 3-point percentage (.456). He started 12 games for Nevada during the Wolfpack’s Sweet 16 run in 2017-18, averaging 4.7 ppg, while shooting 48 percent from 3-point range. Cooke played for Hall of Fame Coach Bob Hurley Sr. at St. Anthony High School, helping the program win back-to-back New Jersey Tournament of Champions titles in 2012 and 2013. Cooke earned his degree in general studies from Nevada in 2021.
Holdman comes to Nebraska after playing collegiately at Hardin Simmons University and Mary Hardin-Baylor and totaled nearly 900 points during his four-year career. He spent his last three seasons at Hardin- Simmons, helping the school to the American Southwest Conference finals in 2019. A two-time ASC defensive team member, he averaged double figures in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, including 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 2018-19. A native of Tulsa, Okla., Holdman graduated in 2020 with a degree in sports and recreational management. Most recently, he worked with former NU assistant Phil Beckner in player development in Arizona.
Cooke and Holdman will join Athan Katsantonis, who returns for his second year as graduate manager in 2021-22.