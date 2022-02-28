HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: McGowens’ 25 Leads Nebraska To Win Over Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, PA–(NU Athletics Feb. 27)–Bryce McGowens‘ 25 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska put together its most complete performance of the season in a 93-70 win over Penn State Sunday night.
McGowens was efficient, hitting 8-of-13 shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers, as Nebraska shot 58.2 percent from the field, including 13-of-20 from 3-point range against a Penn State team that was allowing less than 65 points per game in Big Ten play to lead the conference.
Alonzo Verge Jr. had 15 points and five assists, while Lat Mayen (13), Trey McGowens (12) and Derrick Walker (10) all cracked double figures, as Trey McGowens, who also had four steals and Mayen both enjoyed season highs.
The McGowens brothers keyed an 18-2 first-half run over a span of 4:26, combining for 12 points as the Huskers turned a 13-10 deficit into a 13-point lead at 28-15 after a Bryce McGowens putback.
The Huskers, who shot 61 percent in the first half, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range, kept building the lead and closed the half on an 8-2 spurt to take a 49-31 lead into the locker room after Verge’s 3-pointer.
Nebraska (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) quickly stretched the lead to 23, at 54-31 after a Mayen jumper just 1:35 into the second half, and Penn State was never able to cut the deficit to less than 20 the rest of the way, as Nebraska snapped a 13-game road losing streak.
Sam Sessoms, Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett had 12 points apiece for Penn State (12-14, 7-11 Big Ten), which shot 46 percent, but was rebounded 34-22
The Huskers continue their two-game road swing on Tuesday night, as the Huskers travel to No. 22 Ohio State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (central) and the game will be televised by BTN.